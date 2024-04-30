Cathay Cineplexes suffers server outage, disrupting online ticket sales, credit card transactions

SINGAPORE – Moviegoers who visited the Cathay Cineplexes outlet at AMK Hub on April 30 were given handwritten tickets with their names, movie timings and hall numbers on it.

The unusual move is part of the cinema chain’s business continuity measures, after an ongoing server outage left customers unable to book tickets online or purchase them at electronic self-service kiosks on site. Credit card transactions were also disrupted.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, a Cathay Cineplexes spokeswoman said on April 30 that the outage started on April 25, and is still being fixed and investigated.

“We are currently working on resolving this issue and it has been going well,” she said. “We hope to be back online soon. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

She added that movie tickets can be purchased directly at Cathay Cineplexes’ cinema box office, and that showtimes continue to be published on the chain’s website, Facebook page and social media accounts.

It is standard procedure for the chain to issue handwritten tickets when its digital system malfunctions, she added.

In addition to the novel handwritten tickets, Shin Min Daily News reported on April 30 that three self-service kiosks outside the AMK Hub outlet bore a notice explaining that the kiosks were not available for use, and that customers were to proceed to the physical counters to purchase tickets.

Cathay Cineplexes had first announced on its Facebook page at around 10am on April 25 that its “website and mobile app are experiencing some downtime”, apologising for inconvenience the issue caused to its customers.

A day later, it noted that services such as advance movie ticket purchase, voucher redemption and promotional ticket redemption were also unavailable, and that only Nets and cash payments were accepted at its cinemas.

According to its website, Cathay Cineplexes has outlets in Ang Mo Kio, Causeway Point (Woodlands), Downtown East (Pasir Ris), West Mall (Bukit Batok), Jem (Jurong East) and Century Square (Tampines).

Customers who have been affected by the server outage can get in touch with the chain’s customer care team via its website at www.cathaycineplexes.com.sg/contact-us or e-mail them at corporate_services@cathaycineplexes.com.sg