Catering firm fined $5,000 after cockroach infestation found; earlier suspension lifted, says SFA

SINGAPORE - A catering firm was fined $5,000 on Wednesday (Oct 16) after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found several lapses at its premises, including cockroach and housefly infestations, during a routine inspection in June.

AG (Global) Events Catering also had its licence suspended for 27 days from June 20 to July 16, with the suspension lifted after the SFA ascertained that it had fixed its lapses and taken measures to improve its premises' cleanliness.

In its statement, SFA also cited five other violations by AG (Global) Events Catering related to the improper storage of food and the poor maintenance of its premises.

During SFA's inspection of the caterer on June 19, it found that the firm had thawed meat in an unhygienic way, stored uncovered raw ingredients on the floor, and allowed cooked food to be contaminated by condensed water dripping from the premises' unclean ceiling.

Structural damages - such as cracks - on its floor and wall tiles and a water leak from its chiller system also violated food safety rules.

The authority said that it will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Food operators found guilty of violating food hygiene and safety rules can be fined up to $5,000, with the fine increasing by $100 every day if the operator continues to violate safe practices after its conviction.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments should provide feedback to SFA via its online feedback form or call its contact centre on 6805-2871.