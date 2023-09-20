Catering firm fined $4,000 for hygiene lapses after customers fall sick

SINGAPORE - Catering firm Deli Hub Catering was fined $4,000 on Wednesday for hygiene lapses after 21 people came down with gastroenteritis from consuming food that it had prepared.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) jointly investigated the company’s premises after receiving reports of people falling sick in December 2022.

No one was reported to have been hospitalised.

The investigation uncovered several hygiene lapses, including a dirty freezer, unclean food preparation containers and empty paper towel dispensers. SFA has since directed Deli Hub Catering to rectify these issues.

SFA reminded businesses that food safety is a shared responsibility, with potential for contamination at any point along the food chain.