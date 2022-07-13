Catch the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year tonight

SINGAPORE - You can go over the moon on Wednesday (July 13) night when Earth's natural satellite - the moon - will be at its biggest and brightest of the entire year.

At around 9pm, a supermoon is expected to rise above trees and most buildings, and can be viewed with the naked eye. The moon will rise at 6.56pm from the south-east and set at 7.31am in the south-west on July 14.

The supermoon will appear bigger and brighter as it will lie 27,136km closer to Earth than it usually does, and is at the point in its orbit closest to Earth.

"According to timeanddate.com, for a moon to be considered a supermoon, the average distance between the centre of the full moon to the centre of the Earth needs to be less than 360,000km," said Mr Tan Jyh Harng, 29, a science educator at Science Centre Singapore.

The distance between the supermoon and Earth will be 357,264km on Wednesday night.

As the supermoon occurs in the month of July - the season when deers' antlers are in full growth - it is also referred to as the "super buck moon".

"Supermoons are not exactly rare as they occur maybe three to four times a year but it would be nicer to look at today's moon as it is brighter and looks more phenomenal," added Mr Tan.

The super buck moon was last sighted in Singapore in July 2014.

People can either track the moon from their home windows or head to East Coast Park or Changi Village where the view will not be obstructed by buildings and trees.

But Mr Tan noted that if there is rain or the sky is cloudy, people may see only a faint glow.

The public can refer to the National Environment Agency website to check the weather forecast for this evening.

Mr Tan advises people using a telescope to use moon filters as the moon will be very bright and may be too glaring.

Wildlife photographer Toh Wei Yang, 24, will be scanning the sky from the countryside of Chiang Mai in Thailand, where he is currently holidaying with his family.

"This is the first time I'm going to try to photograph a moon alignment, where an object on the horizon is silhouetted by the rising moon," he said.