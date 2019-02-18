Catch ST's live Budget coverage from 3.30pm

Amid predictions that an election will be called this year and global trade tensions providing a challenging environment for businesses, today's Budget could be a critical one.

The Straits Times will be providing live coverage as Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announces the details in Parliament from 3.30pm.

There will be live streaming of his speech and a live blog on our website (straitstimes.com), as well as a Budget microsite and updates on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Readers can also sign up for e-mail updates of today's proceedings.

At 6.30pm, ST columnists will be discussing the outcome on our Facebook Live show, The Budget & You: Why It Matters.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS