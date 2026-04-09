Catch a ‘shooting star’: Lyrids meteor shower to light up S’pore skies from April 17 to 26

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Observers may witness 10 to 20 meteors an hour at the Lyrids meteor shower’s peak from April 22 to 23.

SINGAPORE – Stargazers can catch “shooting stars” streaking across the night sky from April 17 to 26 , when the annual Lyrids meteor shower occurs.

At the peak of the celestial spectacle from April 22 to 23 , observers may see at least 10 to 20 meteors – more commonly known as shooting stars – an hour.

The best time to catch the phenomenon is after 11pm at parks, beaches and reservoirs or wide-open places away from city lights, The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore said.

It recommends that observers find a spot with an unobstructed view and face east.

No special equipment is needed to spot the meteors, or asteroids, that enter Earth’s atmosphere, with the Lyrids visible to the naked eye.

The Lyrids meteor shower happens roughly around the same time every year in April, when the Earth passes by the trail of debris left by Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet discovered by amateur astronomer A.E. Thatcher in 1861.

The path of the comet’s orbit nearly coincides with that of the Earth at around April 22 each year , according to news publication Space.com

When our planet passes that part of its orbit, some materials from the debris left behind by the comet collide with the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, leaving a glowing trail of light.

Rare surges in activity during the Lyrids celestial shower, where up to 100 meteors an hour may be seen, occur about once every 60 years because of gravitational shifts that affect the comet’s debris trail.

The next such outburst for the Lyrids meteor shower is expected in 2042 .

While Lyrid meteors typically do not leave prolonged dust trails, they can occasionally produce exceptionally bright flashes known as fireballs.

Weather conditions and cloud cover can affect visibility. Be sure to check the weather forecast for clear skies before turning your gaze upwards to catch a glimpse of the celestial show.