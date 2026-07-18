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Cat fosterers to be allowed up to six cats in HDB flats under pilot scheme

Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan admiring a cat with visitors at Cats’ Day Out on July 18.

SINGAPORE – Cat fosterers who meet a new set of requirements will be allowed to keep up to six cats in public flats under a two-year pilot scheme by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), up from the usual limit of two cats per flat.

The licensing scheme, which starts on Aug 3, is intended to support cat fosterers, many of whom care for more cats than the standard limit allows as they provide temporary refuge for vulnerable animals rescued from public spaces or referred through animal welfare groups and personal networks.

“These volunteers open their homes to care for cats in need, whether they are sick, injured, requiring palliative care, or waiting to be adopted,” said Minister of State for National Development, and Trade and Industry, Alvin Tan on July 18, at Cats’ Day Out held at Wisma Geylang Serai.

The cap of six cats in public flats was set to balance the needs of fosterers with those of neighbours living in public housing, said AVS and the Housing Board.

The agencies noted that the limit aligns with a survey of 61 fosterers conducted between December 2025 and January 2026, which found that more than 80 per cent of them cared for up to six foster cats at any one time.

Fosterers living in private homes will be allowed to keep up to 10 cats under the pilot, reflecting the greater variety of housing types, including condominiums and landed properties, which can better accommodate larger numbers of cats.

AVS said the two-year pilot, including the cat limits, will be reviewed with feedback from the public and assessments on how well it has worked.

“By housing these cats indoors and through their rehoming efforts, fosterers not only ensure the cats’ well-being, but also help reduce the number of free-roaming cats in the community. Their work contributes meaningfully to the broader aim of safeguarding animal health and welfare,” said AVS and HDB.

The cap includes both the fosterer’s own pets and the cats in their care. All animals have to be sterilised when they are 6 months old or within two months of being taken in.

Fosterers can license their foster cats for free during this pilot, which ends July 31, 2028.

Those applying to become recognised cat fosterers must have experience caring for pet or foster cats, have the financial means and time to care for foster cats, live in 3-room or larger HDB flats or private homes.

They must also have a clean track record with no history of complaints or neighbour disputes at their premises for two years prior to the application.

The assessment process could take up to eight weeks and may include home visits or video calls to determine whether the home is suitable for fostering.

Public relations executive Au Yeong Siew Pheng, 47, who started fostering cats in end-May, welcomed the new scheme and said that the limit would be sufficient for most fosterers.

She said the limit strikes a practical balance, as fostering demands considerable time and effort. Cats that are sick or recovering often require medication, regular monitoring and strict feeding schedules, making it difficult to care for a much larger number.

Au Yeong, who is currently fostering a nine-month-old kitten from a shelter while caring for her own two cats, said she has had to carve out additional time each day to socialise the kitten and help it adjust to life in a home.

“The kitten was still quite feral when it was in the shelter, but since it came home with me, it has opened up more and is more playful. It is more ready to be rehomed now,” said Au Yeong, adding that she hopes the cat can find a permanent home soon.

Those interested to be a recognised cat fosterer can do so at https://go.gov.sg/cat-fosterer-form from Aug 3, when the form goes live.

The launch of the pilot comes as Singapore continues rolling out its Cat Management Framework, which introduces mandatory licensing and microchipping for pet cats to promote responsible ownership.

Tan shared that since the scheme was rolled out from September 1, 2024, about 66,000 pet cats have been licensed to date.

That amounts to seven in 10 pet cats in Singapore, he added, as the country enters the final stretch of the two-year transition period, with cat owners able to license their pets free of charge until Aug 31, 2026.

Vets also did microchipping for cats at Cat’s Day Out on July 18. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

From Sept 1, it will be an offence under the Animals and Birds Act to keep unlicensed pet cats. Once the transition period ends, owners who license their cats will have to pay a fee starting from $15 for sterilised cats or $90 for unsterilised cats.

Additionally, those with more cats than the permitted limits will be able to keep all their existing pets if they license them during the transition period and can ensure that their cats’ health and welfare are taken care of.

Appealing to the remaining cat owners who have yet to license their pets, Tan said: “If you have a cat that belongs to that remaining (unlicensed) 30 per cent, please listen closely: Don’t say we never give chance!”