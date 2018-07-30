Cat falls 11 storeys and dies after rescue attempt goes wrong

SINGAPORE - A cat fell 11 storeys from a Housing Board flat in Jurong and died on Sunday morning (July 29).

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said that it received an emergency call concerning a cat that was trapped on a narrow ledge on Sunday and sent an animal rescue officer to Block 733 Jurong West Street 73 at around 6.30am.

It is unclear if the cat was a pet or a stray animal.

The officer assessed the situation and immediately attempted a rescue using a net, which he deemed the best option to use. In a video posted on Twitter, the cat can be seen struggling as the SPCA officer attempts to rescue it.

The cat then falls out of the net as the officer is about to pull it into the corridor. A shriek of surprise followed by a loud thump can be heard as the cat falls and hits the ground.

Although the cat appeared to have survived, continuing to move as the video ends, the SPCA confirmed that it died a few minutes later, before the SPCA could send it to a veterinarian.

Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, executive director of SPCA, said in a statement: "The SPCA deeply regrets the loss of the cat's life. High-rise rescues do not come without a significant level of risk and our officers take various options into consideration before any rescue attempts are made."

He added that the sad outcome was distressing for the SPCA, the officer who had successfully saved many cats from ledges in the past and the witnesses present.

"As part of our standard procedures, a review of the case will be carried out," he said.