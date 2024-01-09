Casuarina Curry outlet suspended for 2 weeks, fined for hygiene lapses

SINGAPORE – An outlet of popular eatery Casuarina Curry, known for their roti prata, has been suspended for two weeks by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after infestations were found at its premises.

The outlet, located at 136 and 138 Casuarina Road in Sembawang Hills Estate, will be suspended from Jan 9 to 22.

In a notice on its website on Jan 9, SFA said the licensee of the outlet would also be fined $800 for two offences: failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation and for selling unclean food.

The Straits Times has contacted SFA for more information on the offences.

The offences, which carry six demerit points each, were detected in a 12-month period leading to the penalties.

SFA said a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points in that period may have their licence suspended for up to four weeks, or cancelled.

Besides the fine and suspension, all food handlers at the outlet will also be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they are allowed to resume work.

Any food hygiene officer working at the affected premises will be required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers,” the agency said.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.”

Members of the public who observe poor food safety practices in food establishments should not patronise these outlets and can provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or call the SFA Contact Centre on 6805-2871.