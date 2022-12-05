Workplace safety breaches dealt with in November show similar worrying trends: MOM

SINGAPORE – He failed to ascertain the weight of the load he was lifting onto his lorry and used inappropriate equipment to secure it, resulting in the death of a worker who was helping him.

For his actions on Oct 12, 2018, lorry loader operator and driver Ho Man Kwong was sentenced on Nov 29 to five months’ jail under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

His employer, Koh Lian Kok, the sole proprietor of Ban Keong Transport, has been charged as well, but Koh’s case is still pending.

JP Nelson Access Equipment, the firm that engaged Ban Keong’s services, was fined $50,000 last year.

Ho’s case was one of four highlighted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday. The cases showed “worrying observations”, including taking shortcuts, a lack of proper safety procedures and a lack of risk assessment.

In another case, Mass Engineering sole director Karuppaiah Mathi was fined $110,000 on Nov 29 for failing to ensure that construction debris had been stored properly, and that workers could enter and exit the workplace safely.

A worker was killed on Feb 21, 2021, after he was trapped between two containers when one of them shifted due to the way in which the construction debris was stored.

The worker and his colleague had been loading accumulated debris onto tipper trucks at the workplace’s main entrance, leaving the space between two containers as the only available entry point.

His co-worker has been charged with committing a negligent act that resulted in his death. The case is still pending.

For the third case, Summit Gas Systems was fined $270,000 on Nov 30 after one of its workers died in a fire on June 21, 2019.

The worker and two others were employed to fill cylinders with liquified petroleum gas.

That day, one of them noticed some cylinders on the conveyor belts knocking against one another. Then one cylinder fell and hit a pipeline structure, causing the highly flammable gas to leak, and a fire broke out.

One worker died at the scene from his injuries, while the other two managed to flee the premises and were later treated at Singapore General Hospital.