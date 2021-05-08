Cases of discrimination against TTSH staff: PM

Staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) have not only been fighting Covid-19, but some have also faced discrimination by members of the public, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

"People are understandably fearful, but it is no less distressing to see," he said in a Facebook post.

"For a year plus, all of us have been fighting Covid-19 in one way or another, and because we all worked together, our situation has steadily improved.

"We cannot let setbacks divide us or wear us down, because if we lose our unity, the virus has won."

Some TTSH staff have reported instances of discrimination in recent weeks, after a growing cluster of Covid-19 cases emerged at the hospital last month.

There are 40 cases linked to the cluster, including 10 TTSH healthcare workers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update yesterday.

One staff member said on Twitter that drivers on ride-hailing services had repeatedly cancelled her rides after they saw that she was going to TTSH.

Another said people would keep their distance if she wore her hospital uniform on the MRT.

Similar instances of healthcare workers facing discrimination in public were reported last year, during the pandemic's early stages.

During a press conference on Tuesday, MOH director of medical services Kenneth Mak urged the public not to shun TTSH staff.

He said there had been instances of healthcare workers being told they were not welcome at their places of accommodation, by landlords who had heard they worked at TTSH.

But PM Lee noted in his post yesterday that there have also been recent instances of public support being shown to TTSH staff. He said some businesses have even offered promotions to support them.

One example is Stuff'd, which sells wraps, salads and kebabs. Its outlet at the Square 2 mall near the hospital in Novena is offering all TTSH staff free meals and drinks if they show their staff passes.

A sign put up outside the outlet says: "TTSH, we don't generally do promotions, but here's one for you. Have a free meal on us when you present your pass. We love and thank you."

PM Lee said those who wish to send words of encouragement to loved ones at TTSH, including staff and patients, can send a private message to the hospital on Facebook. The hospital will then deliver the message.

He added: "It would be a thoughtful gesture to cheer them up and urge them on. Don't lose heart, TTSH. Singapore is with you!"