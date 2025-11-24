CASE reaches out to S’pore massage parlour Wan Yang over sudden closure

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Customers of Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology Centre have reported losses of more than $29,000 in unused prepaid packages.

– The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received 15 complaints regarding the sudden closure of Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology Centre as at Nov 23 , said CASE president Melvin Yong.

In a Facebook post on Nov 24, he referred to a Lianhe Zaobao article, which reported that Wan Yang had ceased operations abruptly at all of its five outlets in Singapore.

Mr Yong added that CASE has reached out to Wan Yang to clarify how the company would refund its customers for their unused prepaid packages and on other remedies.

“CASE is deeply concerned about the issue of prepayment losses in the beauty and wellness sector due to sudden business closure,” he said.

In the first half of 2025, consumers reported prepayment losses of $108,000 involving the beauty and wellness sector , a more than 460 per cent increase from $19,000 in the same period in 2024.

Mr Yong said that to address the issue of prepayment losses, CASE has called on the Government to introduce a mandatory five-day cooling-off period for the purchase of prepaid packages in the beauty and wellness sector.

“CASE will continue to engage the Government and the industry on stronger prepayment measures to protect consumers, including encouraging businesses to keep prepayments in an escrow account, so that consumers monies are not unfairly held in the event of a business closure,” he said.

CASE encourages consumers to use the services of CaseTrust-accredited beauty and wellness businesses as they offer prepayment protections for prepaid packages. Accredited businesses also offer consumers a five-day cooling-off period, Mr Yong added.