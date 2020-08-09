Carving out new areas of development for energy and chemicals: Khalil A. Bakar

MR KHALIL A. BAKAR

Director (Energy & Climate Policy), Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

Since joining the Singapore Economic Development Board in 2007, Mr Khalil A. Bakar, 37, has helped to drive the job and business opportunities in Singapore's energy and chemicals sector by carving out new areas of development, including decarbonisation, hydrogen, biofuels and polymer additive manufacturing.

He has also contributed to a study on the future of energy and chemicals, which aims to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth of the industry. Mr Khalil, who is now on secondment to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, said sustainability and climate change are an increasingly important part of Singapore's national agenda.

"I am excited to continue working with my public sector colleagues and private sector partners to advance Singapore's energy transition journey, as we build up capabilities for a competitive and sustainable low-carbon future."

A full list of this year's National Day Award recipients is available at the PMO website.