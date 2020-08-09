Carving out new areas of development for energy and chemicals: Khalil A. Bakar

Mr Mohammed Khalil Abu Bakar has contributed to a study on the future of energy and chemicals, which aims to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth of the industry.
Mr Mohammed Khalil Abu Bakar has contributed to a study on the future of energy and chemicals, which aims to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth of the industry.PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN
Published
5 hours ago
yuensin@sph.com.sg

MR KHALIL A. BAKAR

Director (Energy & Climate Policy), Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

Since joining the Singapore Economic Development Board in 2007, Mr Khalil A. Bakar, 37, has helped to drive the job and business opportunities in Singapore's energy and chemicals sector by carving out new areas of development, including decarbonisation, hydrogen, biofuels and polymer additive manufacturing.

He has also contributed to a study on the future of energy and chemicals, which aims to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth of the industry. Mr Khalil, who is now on secondment to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, said sustainability and climate change are an increasingly important part of Singapore's national agenda.

"I am excited to continue working with my public sector colleagues and private sector partners to advance Singapore's energy transition journey, as we build up capabilities for a competitive and sustainable low-carbon future."

A full list of this year's National Day Award recipients is available at the PMO website.

 

National Day Awards 2020

Nation's top civilian honour for Jayakumar
Instrumental in the set-up of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases: Benjamin Ong
Champion for a single salary structure: Chan Lai Fung
Leader in women's empowerment and advocacy work: Joanna Portilla
Making the Singapore Prison Service a well-regarded correctional system: Desmond Chin
Helped the library save 7,500 man-hours: Puspa Amir Yeow
Raising the profile of S'pore in the international meteorological community: Wong Chin Ling
Fighting a pandemic: Leo Yee Sin
Leading the commemoration of Singapore's bicentennial: Gene Tan
Serving workers, ensuring their livelihoods are secure: Richard Tan
Selecting candidates for the public sector: Lily Kong
Encouraging the aged in the South West CDC: Azlinda Anwar
Sharing insight on water issues: Shawn Lum
Carving out new areas of development for energy and chemicals: Khalil A. Bakar
Almost half a century dedicated to Malay Youth Literary Association: Izzuddin Taherally
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 09, 2020, with the headline '(No headline) - NDKHALIL09'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content