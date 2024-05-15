Cars slide and crash into Funan mall carpark wall during heavy downpour

SINGAPORE – At least 10 cars were damaged while going down a carpark ramp in Funan mall owing to wet weather on May 14.

Motorist Yiping Ang was among those who drove to the mall during the heavy downpour. He headed in from the North Bridge Road entrance at about 6.10pm, and was looking forward to having dinner with a friend, he said.

But the evening took an unfortunate turn when he was unable to control his car while driving down the curved ramp towards the carpark gantry.

Mr Ang, 34, said: “I stepped on the brakes but my vehicle continued veering to the left and crashed into the left side wall.” He added that he initially thought his brakes had failed.

However, when he stepped out of his car to inspect the damage, he noticed another vehicle ahead of him had also stopped and was similarly damaged.

Moments later, he heard a loud bang behind him and saw that yet another vehicle had crashed into the same spot.

Mr Ang said the drivers of the vehicles in front of and behind him said they had the same experience as he did. He later saw another 10 to 15 vehicles skid and crash into the wall, he added.