Cars partially submerged in water at Bukit Timah condo; faulty valve the cause, says PUB

SINGAPORE – A faulty valve at The Twins condominium in the Bukit Timah area on May 4 led to its basement carpark being submerged in knee-deep water.

A video of a resident wading through the flooded carpark, with the water level covering the tyres of several cars, circulated in chat groups that day.

Another resident, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times that about 20 cars were affected.

National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the flooding incident at 6 Balmoral Crescent at 7.55am.

It said it worked with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the building’s managing agent to deploy drainage pumps to drain the water from the carpark.

PUB said investigations showed that a faulty valve in the basement’s sprinkler storage tank caused water to overflow and flood the carpark.

It added: “This is an isolated incident not caused by rainfall. At the time of the incident, rainfall over the area was not heavy, and the nearby drains were not flowing at full capacity.”