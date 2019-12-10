Carpark next to ICA Building to close in 2020, new Integrated Services Centre to replace it

SINGAPORE - If you are intending to drive to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building, take note: the carpark next to the Lavender facility will close next year.

The carpark will be demolished and in its place will be ICA's new 24-hour Integrated Services Centre, the authority said on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Announced in May, the centre will make use of technology to shorten the process of picking up documents.

For instance, instead of having to make appointments to meet an ICA officer to collect identification documents, the new centre will have self-service kiosks which allow users to do the same using biometric technology, all within 15 minutes.

Demolition works for the carpark will begin next year, with the new 10-storey centre expected to be operational in 2023. Those who still wish to drive to the ICA Building can use carparks in North Bridge Road, Crawford Lane and French Road.

Even so, ICA strongly encouraged visitors to take public transport as its building is within walking distance from Lavender MRT station. The taxi bay in Kallang Road and the pick-up and drop-off bay at the main entrance of the ICA Building can still be used despite the carpark's closure.

To guide motorists unfamiliar with the new traffic arrangements, traffic marshals will be stationed in the area in the first three months of 2020.

As part of its efforts to reduce potential traffic confusion, ICA directed those who require its services, such as those applying for passports or identity cards, to consider submitting their applications online instead of making a physical trip to its building.

Those collecting their passports, ICs or Long Term Pass cards can also choose to do so at selected post offices for a fee.