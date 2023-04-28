Carousell purchase of pre-WWII items leads Singaporean to original owners’ family 6,000km away

SINGAPORE – In November 2022, Brisbane resident Michael Scheck received an e-mail from Singapore informing him that documents belonging to his father and uncle had been found. His first thought was that it was a scam.

The 63-year-old told The Straits Times: “I have never before heard (of someone) offering to give me something so I initially ignored the e-mail, although the sender wasn’t actually asking for anything.”

It was only after the sender contacted his daughter and son through LinkedIn, and after Mr Scheck had verified the credentials of the sender, that he replied.

The sender – film-maker, author and film lecturer Wesley Aroozoo – was 6,100km away in Singapore and the documents he had were a chance find while browsing on e-marketplace Carousell in April 2022.

The set of documents – which he bought for around $80 – included work booklets dating back to Nazi-era Germany, postage stamps and family photographs.

He searched for leads on the original owner of the documents for eight months.

The documents belonged to two German brothers – Mr Woldemar Scheck and Mr Wolfgang Scheck, who were born in 1922 and 1924 respectively – and detailed their employment before and during World War II.