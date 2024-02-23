Carousell fined $58k for data breaches, including one where data of 2.6m users were sold

SINGAPORE - Online marketplace Carousell has been fined $58,000 by the data privacy watchdog for two separate data breaches that took place in 2022, one of which involved data of more than two million users.

The other breach involved the exposure of the personal data of 44,477 Carousell users across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) published on its website on Feb 22 its decision, laying out why it fined the e-commerce platform for the two breaches.

The first incident, which was reported by The Straits Times in October 2022, involved a database reportedly containing the information of 2.6 million Carousell accounts that had been put on sale on hacking forums for $1,000. The 2GB database was uploaded on Oct 12 that year.

It came about after the launch of a public-facing application programming interface (API) during a system migration process, said the PDPC. An API is a software that allows two applications to communicate with each other.

Its intended function was to retrieve the personal data of users that were either followed by or following a particular Carousell user.

However, a filter was not applied to the function, which would ensure that non-public personal data, including e-mail addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth, would not be called up.

A threat actor was able to capitalise on this by scraping the data from 46 accounts that had large numbers of users they had followed, or were following them, said the PDPC.

The data had been stolen between May 7 and 13, 2022, as well as on June 25 that year.

The bug was detected on Sept 15 that year, and was patched on the same day.

In its decision, the PDPC said Carousell had initially been unaware of the breach, and was informed about it by the watchdog on Oct 13, 2022.

The PDPC added that the e-commerce platform could not confirm the exact number of people affected, but Carousell estimates that almost 3.4 million people may have had their data compromised.

Meanwhile, the other data breach, which exposed the personal data of 44,477 Carousell users from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and the Philippines, was caused by changes made to Carousell’s chat function on July 13, 2022.

The function was intended for the Philippine market and was meant to append to chat messages a user’s first name, e-mail address and phone number, provided they had given prior consent for this.

Instead, the change led to e-mail addresses and names of users in all markets being appended to chat messages, said the PDPC, which attributed this to “human error”. In the Philippines, users’ telephone numbers were also exposed, it said.