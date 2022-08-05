Carnivals, concerts, and Red Lions: How to celebrate National Day this weekend

SINGAPORE - From free-fall jumps by the Red Lions to performances by Singapore artistes such as actress Rui En and singer Taufik Batisah, here are some events to check out this National Day weekend.

Saturday, Aug 6

Heartland celebration carnivals

When: 4pm - 9pm

Tickets: Get free tickets from any community club (first-come, first-served)

Apply for e-tickets on this website

Celebrations in the Park

Where: Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ficus Green

Highlights

- Performances by getai veteran Liu Ling Ling and TV reality programme Spop Wave! finalists Gao Meigui, Ridhwan Azman and Sherly Devonne Ng.

- Activities such as bubble football, where players are enveloped inside an inflatable from the knees up, and archery tag, a game of tag played with foam-tipped arrows.