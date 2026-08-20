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Korea Artiz Studio premises taken back by hotel after bridal shop stops operations over unpaid wages

SINGAPORE – The space occupied by Korea Artiz Studio, which abruptly ceased operations over unpaid salaries, has been repossessed by Carlton Hotel.

A notice, dated Aug 20 and pasted on the doors of the studio, reads: “Please be informed that Carlton Hotel (Singapore) has repossessed these premises with effect from Aug 20.”

Access to the premises is no longer permitted without the prior authorisation of Carlton Hotel, which is near Raffles City Shopping Centre, said the notice.

The hotel confirmed to The Straits Times on Aug 20 that it has taken back the premises.

Korea Artiz Studio abruptly ceased operations on Aug 14 over unpaid salaries. The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Aug 19 that it received 66 complaints from the bridal store’s customers between Aug 14 and 18 .

More than $271,000 in pre-payment losses were reported by customers after they failed to get a response from the business on whether contracted services would be fulfilled or if they could get a refund, said CASE.

A Korea Artiz Studio employee told ST on Aug 19 that the staff closed the premises after their salaries were not paid and they could not contact the company’s management.

The staff member, who did not want to be named, said keys to the premises were returned to the hotel on Aug 14.

In response to queries from ST, Carlton Hotel said on Aug 20 that the studio had been renting the premises since 2017 .

The hotel also said that the studio has outstanding rent, but did not disclose the figure.

It added: “We are currently reviewing the matter and the appropriate next steps in relation to the tenancy. As this is a private tenancy matter, we are unable to comment further on any ongoing discussions or actions at this stage.”

‘Owed a month’s salary’

The studio employee, whom ST spoke to on A ug 19, said staff put up a notice on the studio’s doors on Aug 14 to explain the situation.

The employee said the studio has eight employees.

They had been getting their salaries – which were paid on the seventh of each month – late since around May, said the staff member.

“When we did not get our salary on Aug 7, we thought it was just delayed,” she said. “But after a few days, we felt something was amiss when our salaries did not come in at all.”

They are owed about a month’s salary, with each staff member owed at least $2,500, said the employee.

The eight of them – a mix of Singaporeans, Malaysians and South Koreans – attempted to reach their manager, who is in China, to no avail, the employee said.

Some of them made a police report that day, the employee added.

‘Just want our money back’

Since the situation unfolded, affected customers have banded together in a Telegram chat group. It has more than 250 members as at the afternoon of Aug 20 .

Many of the affected customers aired their grievances in the chat group over not being able to redeem services they had pre-paid for, and now having to scramble for alternatives.

They are also trying to find ways to get their money back.

Three customers whom ST spoke to on Aug 19 said they paid in full for their packages – which included outfit rental and photography – amounting to more than $3,200 each.

One of them said he and his fiancee were informed about the closure just one day before their scheduled wedding photoshoot on Aug 15.

When contacted on Aug 19 , the police said reports have been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted the Ministry of Manpower, the Central Provident Fund Board and the Small Claims Tribunal for more information.