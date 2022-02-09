Cargo situation at Changi stabilises, Sats prepares to assess compensation claims

SINGAPORE - All cargo backlog accumulated in terminals over the past three weeks has been cleared and import operations have been stabilised, Changi Airport's chief ground handler for airfreight Sats said early on Wednesday morning (Feb 9).
In a statement to The Straits Times, Sats said that incoming cargo is now being processed at the regular rate, although the handler is still working out some shipment details from the backlog.
It will take a few days for all freight forwarders to be informed of when to collect their cargo, it said. Arrangements are also being made to expedite transshipment cargo so the shipments can catch their connections.
The ground handler's statement comes after nearly three weeks of congestion at its terminals, with massive delays in processing caused by a shortage of manpower due to Covid-19 combined with a surge in pre-Chinese New Year deliveries.
After ST reported the crisis on Sunday, Sats said it redeployed more than 40 staff from other areas of operations and recalled 10 to 12 staff daily on their days off to accelerate clearance.
It then pledged to clear the backlog by Tuesday, which saw many freight forwarders rushing to the terminals to collect their goods and Sats needing to pace them out so that operations could be carried out safely.
Freight forwarders who had been unable so far to collect their goods told ST they were continuing to suffer losses and might sue for compensation.
A shipping spare part company said its cargo of about eight tonnes, which had cost $80,000 to transport here, has had to be re-routed as it missed the vessel it should have been loaded onto.
Another electronics company said a whole batch of its soldering paste was rejected by a customer as it had been delayed by a week.
In response to ST's queries, Sats said it will assess all claims and work closely with its insurers on possible compensation. It will also waive all storage charges of affected shipments until further notice.
In the past three weeks, the extraordinary circumstances at Sats' terminals meant certain more unusual steps had to be taken by the ground handler.
ST has learnt that it had to move some of its cargo to rival dnata's storage area in Changi. Both Sats and dnata declined to say how big the area was.
In its statement, Sats obliquely referred to these as "alternative sites to break down and speed up cargo collection". It said it was part of common practice in the industry to set these up during times of disruption.
Stuck goods also caused some logistics companies to take the more uncommon step of sending their own workers into the terminals to collect their goods.
A spokesman for Pacific Logistics Group said it was the first time it was allowed such access. Products it moved included shipments to hospitals and construction sites that had critical deadlines.
"We had to go to the terminals four to five times since Jan 24 to locate our cargo. This (caused us to incur) indirect additional costs as manpower is required for the transportation of these shipments and it affected the availability of our services," the spokesman said.
"We were unable to accept additional bookings for both transportation and warehousing services, as the delay congested our airport warehouse, which was meant for transshipment purposes."
ST understands that most areas in the terminals had remained inaccessible to non-Sats workers, and that logistics workers had remained in the truck docking area throughout their operations, where established protocols allow freight forwarders to move their goods.
All such access was authorised by Sats, the ground handler said.
A managing director of a freight forwarder, who requested anonymity, said 70 per cent of his company's late goods had been processed by Tuesday, but that "desperate measures" had been taken to clear the backlog.
"It used to be a 'first cargo in, first out' situation. But because of how tightly packed the area was, it became 'last in, first out' as the last ones in were easier to retrieve," he said of the situation last week.
For now, companies are hopeful that this is the beginning of the end of a distressing chapter, during which they had had to answer repeated client complaints.
"The clearance process has accelerated very quickly since two days ago. Of course, there are still some kinks here and there," said a spokesman for a shipping agent that delivers spare parts to vessels.
"Excess port dues are small peanuts, but if a vessel is loaded, charterers will claim huge amounts from shipowners for delivery delays. It could be in the hundreds of thousands."
He added: "But the most important thing is still Singapore's image. Shipowners select Singapore because they feel things move fast here, for the efficiency. Let's hope such incidents don't put potential clients off."