Care packs and 'appreciation zones' for front-line workers

Around 500 airport front-line staff, such as concierges and airline ticketing staff, yesterday received care packs containing food items and hand sanitiser among other things.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who was at Jewel Changi Airport yesterday, handed out some of the care packages while thanking the workers for their hard work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contents of the packages were provided by companies such as Ah Gong's Muah Chee, BreadTalk Group, BooksActually and Shopee.

"Appreciation zones" have also been set up across the island, where Singaporeans can pen notes of support for front-line workers and stick them on appreciation boards. Places with these zones include Jewel Changi Airport, Westgate shopping mall and Novena MRT station.

Some retailers and restaurants have also rolled out special promotions for healthcare workers. For example, Soup Restaurant is offering a free double-boiled herbal soup at 15 outlets for nurses and doctors working in hospitals, up till April 30.

BreadTalk Group is also offering healthcare workers a 10 per cent discount at all Food Junction, Food Republic and BreadTalk outlets, also up till April 30.

Said Ms Fu: "Since the start of the Covid-19 situation, many Singaporeans are coming forward to contribute to the community.

"I'm heartened to see how we are coming together to care for one another and show appreciation for our front-line heroes.

"Together, we can emerge from these trying times as a stronger, more caring and more cohesive nation."