Cardistry: How 3 Singaporeans turned the magic of cards into a flourishing business

SINGAPORE – Good friends Daren Yeow and Huron Low spent much of their adolescent years with a deck of playing cards in hand and met one recurrent phrase:

“Boy, cannot play cards here,” the staff at almost every cafe they visited would say to them before chasing them out, believing them to be teenage gamblers.

“The ironic thing about what we do is that if you put us at a poker table, we’re probably the worst players there,” Mr Yeow, 33, said.

Many in Singapore at the time did not know the two were honing the niche skill of cardistry – a form of performance art focused on manipulating playing cards. A portmanteau of “card” and “artistry”, cardistry was a subset of magic before evolving into its own genre.

Cardists – as the people who practise cardistry are called – use their hands to artistically manipulate playing cards into visually appealing cuts, displays, fans and sequences.

Mr Low, 35, a cardist of about 20 years along with Mr Yeow, said of his passion: “If magic is acting, then cardistry is dance.”

They met at an event while learning magic and picked up cardistry during this time.

Since those early days of cafe-hopping, the pair have gone on to become pioneers in the international cardist community.

In 2012, they and a friend, Mr Joshua Tan, founded Virtuoso – widely regarded in the cardistry community as the first cardistry company, not just in Singapore, but in the world.

Virtuoso produced the first deck of cards designed purely for cardistry and has continued to create and sell original cards since. It also offers video tutorials for cardists of all levels, though its customers are typically teenagers.

Mr Tan, now 38, is not a cardist – he designs the company’s cards.

Also known as The Virts, Mr Yeow and Mr Low have also shared a YouTube channel since 2007. Their polished videos showcasing elaborate cardistry routines have racked up over 21 million total views and garnered 167,000 subscribers.

Mr Yeow and Mr Low have invented around 30 original cardistry moves, and have been invited to places such as Italy, Berlin and New York to give talks and workshops. They were also featured in a Discovery Channel documentary in 2015.