Cardiac arrest: Hougang police anti-scam video plays with netizens’ hearts and expectations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Assistant Superintendent of Police Benjamin Cheah has stolen the hearts of netizens in a viral anti-scam video.

SINGAPORE – A video posted on the Hougang neighbourhood police centre’s Instagram page warning viewers against falling for love scams has left them reporting another type of crime: a stolen heart.

The tongue-in-cheek video, which was posted on April Fool’s Day, or April 1, has since garnered more than 2.8 million views, over 110,000 likes and about 1,500 comments.

“You must be wondering what I’m drinking here,” says a police officer – with styled hair and in bicep-hugging uniform – in the video, as he holds a cup.

The police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Benjamin Cheah, reveals that the cup is empty. Then, he reveals that he is not holding the cup; it is being held by a hand outside the frame.

There are two more turns in the 22-second video. The police officer thought to be speaking to viewers is actually lip-syncing to a pre-recorded voice message.

In the last few seconds of the video, ASP Cheah says: “Don’t believe everything you see online. Because what you see is not even the real me.” The camera then pans to the right to reveal that the officer has been standing in front of a mirror the whole time, and viewers have been watching his reflection.

The caption of the video reiterates ASP Cheah’s message, telling viewers that the people they meet online may not always be who they appear to be.

Netizens praised the neighbourhood police centre’s creative messaging in raising awareness of love scams.

Some netizens tapped the playful energy of the video, commenting on the 35-year-old cop’s good looks.

“But I am sure many Hougang girls would love to be scammed by you,” wrote one netizen with the handle batamliciouz.

Another netizen wrote: “How to report a stolen heart?”

On his personal Instagram page, ASP Cheah has several similar videos warning against crime, including one about the dangers of gambling.

The hunky cop went viral before, in 2015, for rescuing a cat from a tree, and again in 2023 for completing 105 push-ups in one minute.