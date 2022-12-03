Carbon credit deals boost Singapore’s hub status: Analysts

Singapore’s moves at the latest United Nations climate talks are helping it to cement its position as a carbon services hub and meet its climate targets, analysts said.

During the COP27 climate summit in November, Singapore signed or concluded negotiations on a number of partnerships with countries including Ghana, Papua New Guinea and Japan to collaborate on carbon credits.

The bilateral trade of carbon credits with Ghana, for example, will be the first of its kind for Singapore when the two countries sign an agreement to implement the carbon credit trade early in 2023.

Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries and firms can trade carbon credits – each representing a tonne of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere, or prevented from being emitted, which companies or countries can buy to offset their emissions. This allows them to decarbonise and cut emissions in a cost-effective way. Carbon credits can be created through projects that reduce, avoid, destroy or capture emissions.

This means that countries like Singapore would no longer need to rely solely on what they can do within their own borders to meet their climate targets, but they can collaborate with countries like Ghana to buy carbon credits from emissions reduction projects there to reduce Singapore’s carbon footprint.

For example, Singapore might invest in a forest conservation project in Ghana, which would otherwise be at risk of deforestation. The CO2 emissions that are averted as a result of this project can then be counted towards the Republic’s own climate targets.

Singapore set a climate target in October of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and reducing its CO2 emissions to 60 million tonnes by 2030, down from a previous target of 65 million tonnes.

Aside from helping Singapore to achieve its climate targets, many of the agreements signed at COP27 further help to unlock the potential of carbon finance and support the development of carbon markets globally, said Ms Cherine Fok, a partner at KPMG ESG, the sustainability practice of professional services firm KPMG in Singapore.

She noted that these agreements complement the steps that Singapore has already taken to position itself as a carbon finance hub and to demonstrate its commitment to advance global climate action.

To foster transparency in carbon markets and reduce the risk of double-counting carbon credits, Singapore, along with the World Bank and the International Emissions Trading Association, will launch the Climate Action Data Trust.

The trust will link, aggregate and harmonise all major carbon market registry data. Double-counting occurs when two different parties claim the same carbon credit.

Ms Fok noted that the collaborations and agreements signed by Singapore at COP27 “send a strong signal” that Singapore is committed to the avoidance of double counting.

“This builds assurance that transparency will be maintained and is pivotal to the creation of trust through various touchpoints of the carbon credit supply chain,” she added.

To see this through, Singapore will need to leverage the use of technology to ensure that the carbon credit can be traced from its origination to the point at which it is retired, said Ms Fok.