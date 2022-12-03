Carbon credit deals boost Singapore’s hub status: Analysts

Singapore’s moves at the latest United Nations climate talks are helping it to cement its position as a carbon services hub and meet its climate targets, analysts said.
During the COP27 climate summit in November, Singapore signed or concluded negotiations on a number of partnerships with countries including Ghana, Papua New Guinea and Japan to collaborate on carbon credits.
The bilateral trade of carbon credits with Ghana, for example, will be the first of its kind for Singapore when the two countries sign an agreement to implement the carbon credit trade early in 2023.
Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries and firms can trade carbon credits – each representing a tonne of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere, or prevented from being emitted, which companies or countries can buy to offset their emissions. This allows them to decarbonise and cut emissions in a cost-effective way. Carbon credits can be created through projects that reduce, avoid, destroy or capture emissions.
This means that countries like Singapore would no longer need to rely solely on what they can do within their own borders to meet their climate targets, but they can collaborate with countries like Ghana to buy carbon credits from emissions reduction projects there to reduce Singapore’s carbon footprint.
For example, Singapore might invest in a forest conservation project in Ghana, which would otherwise be at risk of deforestation. The CO2 emissions that are averted as a result of this project can then be counted towards the Republic’s own climate targets.
Singapore set a climate target in October of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and reducing its CO2 emissions to 60 million tonnes by 2030, down from a previous target of 65 million tonnes.
Aside from helping Singapore to achieve its climate targets, many of the agreements signed at COP27 further help to unlock the potential of carbon finance and support the development of carbon markets globally, said Ms Cherine Fok, a partner at KPMG ESG, the sustainability practice of professional services firm KPMG in Singapore.
She noted that these agreements complement the steps that Singapore has already taken to position itself as a carbon finance hub and to demonstrate its commitment to advance global climate action.
To foster transparency in carbon markets and reduce the risk of double-counting carbon credits, Singapore, along with the World Bank and the International Emissions Trading Association, will launch the Climate Action Data Trust.
The trust will link, aggregate and harmonise all major carbon market registry data. Double-counting occurs when two different parties claim the same carbon credit.
Ms Fok noted that the collaborations and agreements signed by Singapore at COP27 “send a strong signal” that Singapore is committed to the avoidance of double counting.
“This builds assurance that transparency will be maintained and is pivotal to the creation of trust through various touchpoints of the carbon credit supply chain,” she added.
To see this through, Singapore will need to leverage the use of technology to ensure that the carbon credit can be traced from its origination to the point at which it is retired, said Ms Fok.
The Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement on Nov 15 that it is committed to ensuring the “integrity, quality and transparency” of carbon markets.
“This includes robust and independent accounting, and the avoidance of double-counting of mitigation outcomes, including requirement for corresponding adjustments,” it added in the statement announcing Singapore’s collaboration with Ghana.
“Corresponding adjustments” refers to a mechanism which prevents CO2 emission savings from being counted towards both Singapore’s and Ghana’s climate targets.
MSE also said that the collaboration will prioritise sustainable development and co-benefits to the Ghana local community and economy.
Ms Naomi Swickard, head of public affairs at Swiss carbon finance consultancy South Pole, said that Singapore has been a “real leader” in terms of establishing bilateral agreements for cooperation under Article 6.
Singapore’s leadership in this regard has helped to establish workable models for countries to collaborate, and helped the host countries of carbon credit projects implement the necessary market structure to make Article 6 a reality.
Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu also co-facilitated Article 6 negotiations with her Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide. Both countries listened to the views of different countries on crunch issues regarding Article 6 and worked collectively towards resolving them.
Locally, Singapore on Nov 23 waived the goods and services tax on the issuance, transfer and sale of carbon credits in the voluntary market, which industry players said would bring about significant cost savings for carbon trading.
The 7 per cent reduction in cost can help raise interest in the carbon market in Singapore and can therefore consolidate the Republic’s position as a carbon services and trading hub, said KPMG’s principal consultant of indirect tax Gan Hwee Leng.
Likewise, Mr Mikkel Larsen, chief executive of Temasek-backed carbon marketplace Climate Impact X, said the GST waiver could also help to lower entry barriers to the carbon market here and provide greater flexibility. This gives companies an added incentive to go further in their climate mitigation strategies and direct finance towards impactful projects.