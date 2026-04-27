Car veers onto pavement in Tampines and crashes into Temasek Polytechnic fence after accident

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An accident took place near the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 8 at 8.30am on April 27.

SINGAPORE – A car crashed into a fence outside Temasek Polytechnic (TP) after an accident on April 27.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident, which took place near the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 8, at 8.30am on April 27.

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries, but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

The police said the accident involved two cars, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that the car had collided with another car outside the polytechnic, before veering onto the pavement and crashing into the fence.

In a video capturing the aftermath of the accident, a black car can be seen on the pavement of the road, after crashing into the fence outside TP’s West Gate.

The area around the car is cordoned off.

Lianhe Zaobao said that when its reporters arrived at the scene at 10.40am , they found that the black car had crashed into a fire hydrant and a small tree beside the pavement.

The car had minor damage to the front bumper, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

It added that airbags had not been deployed and that the male driver of the car was helping police officers with investigations.

The driver said he lived nearby and was on the way to work when the incident occurred, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Temasek Poly said officers from its Quick Response Team were deployed to the scene to help the affected vehicle owner.

It added that no Temasek Poly staff or students were present at the time of the incident.