Car turns turtle after 3-vehicle accident in Woodlands

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 1 and Woodlands Avenue 2 at 12pm on March 15. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Elaine Lee
Updated
Mar 16, 2024, 05:20 PM
Published
Mar 16, 2024, 05:20 PM

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to the hospital after three cars crashed into one another at a road junction in Woodlands on March 15.

From a photo sent to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News, there was a silver sedan, a greenish-grey vehicle and a red car, which turned turtle. The sedan’s front bumper was damaged.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 1 and Woodlands Avenue 2 at 12pm on March 15.

 A 24-year-old male passenger was taken conscious to the hospital, the police added.

Separately, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

It added that two other persons were assessed for minor injuries but both declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

