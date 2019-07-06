Car turns turtle after 3-vehicle accident in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A car turned turtle in an accident involving three vehicles near Block 223 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Friday (July 5).

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 3.08pm and a 53-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the incident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show a blue car flipped over, while the front of a white car nearby was badly dented with a street pole rammed into its front headlight.

Concrete debris is seen around the vehicles.

The Straits Times understands that two of the vehicles involved in the accident were stationary and that the car that flipped is believed to have hit the kerb.

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that more than 10 bystanders rushed to the aid of the driver of the flipped car, who was trapped. They used a hammer to break the window and pulled her out.