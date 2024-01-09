Car spins and crashes into road divider in Pasir Ris after being hit from the back

A white car spun and crashed into the road divider, after being hit from the back by a red car. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – Police are investigating after an accident in Pasir Ris on Jan 8 which resulted in a car crashing into the road divider after being hit from the back.

A video of the accident was shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, which shows two cars – a white car in the right lane and a red car in the left lane – quickly approaching the back of another white car, which is travelling in the middle lane.

The red car then veers right at a fast speed to overtake a van. While attempting to weave back to the left lane, it slams into the white car in the middle lane, causing the latter to spin and crash into the road divider, scattering debris across the road.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident at Pasir Ris Drive 3 at about 4.40pm.

Two drivers, aged 43 and 47, sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

