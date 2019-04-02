Car skids and overturns near Yishun Dam; driver suffers minor injuries

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after the car she was driving turned turtle near Yishun Dam just after midnight on Tuesday (April 2).

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car in Yishun Avenue 1, towards Yishun Avenue 8, at about 12.30am.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show the overturned car at the side of the road.

The Straits Times understands that the car had skidded. It is unclear if there were any passengers at the time.

The driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for minor injuries.

The police are investigating the accident.