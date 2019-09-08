Car ploughs into bus stop along Kampong Bahru Road

SINGAPORE - A car ploughed into a bus stop near the junction of Blair Road and Kampong Bahru Road on Saturday night (Sept 7), taking down a sign and coming to a halt in the vegetation behind the structure.

The front of the car was crushed.

According to eye witnesses, the driver was in the car with a woman and a baby. The woman and baby were taken to hospital, one bystander said.

It is not known whether the driver was injured.

Another person, who was believed to be at the bus stop when the accident happened, was seen lying on the ground and was later taken to the hospital by the ambulance, said eyewitnesses.

Student Athirah Fasihah Mohamed Yusof, 18, who was at a nearby eatery, said the accident occurred at about 11.45pm. "The car skidded and crashed into the bus shelter and took down one of the pillars."

The car was seen travelling along Kampong Bahru Road when it skidded, she added.