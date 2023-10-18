Car overturns on Nicoll Highway after hitting another car; 2 suffer minor injuries

The Mercedes then flipped over on its roof and slides to a stop, with white smoke coming from the car’s undercarriage. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim
SINGAPORE – Two people suffered minor injuries after a car flipped over and landed on its roof along Nicoll Highway on Tuesday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.25pm.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a red Mercedes is seen travelling in the right lane of the three-lane road, towards the Sports Hub.

It then veers to the centre lane and rear-ends a white Toyota sports utility vehicle travelling in that lane.

The Mercedes then flips over onto its roof and slides to a stop, with its undercarriage emitting white smoke.

Meanwhile, the white car swerves to the left lane and seemingly hits a guard rail.

The SCDF said that it assessed two persons for minor injuries, but both declined to be taken to the hospital.

