Car overturns near Yishun Dam; driver taken to hospital

A 40-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after the car she was driving flipped near Yishun Dam just after midnight yesterday. The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Yishun Avenue 1, in the direction of Yishun Avenue 8, at about 12.30am. Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show the overturned car at the side of the road. The Straits Times understands that the car had skidded, and that the driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The police are investigating the accident.