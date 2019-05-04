Car overturns, 3 including cabbie injured after accident at Hougang

SINGAPORE - Three people had to be taken to hospital after an accident between two cars and a taxi on Friday morning (May 3).

Police said they were alerted to the accident in Hougang Avenue 7 towards Tampines Road at 10.11am.

The taxi driver and two passengers from one of the cars, aged between 30 and 58, were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that two of the people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital while the other was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands their injuries were not life-threatening.

In a photo posted to Facebook, a black car can be seen lying on its left side lengthwise across the road.

The railing on the road's central divider is visibly damaged, with parts of the broken railing lying on the road.

Related Story 3 injured after car lands wheels-up in accident near Clementi Mall

Several passers-by can be seen gathered on the sides of the road observing the scene of the accident.

The incident is being investigated by the police.