Car mounts kerb, crashes into Geylang eatery

A 26-year-old driver lost control of her car along Geylang Road, which mounted the kerb and crashed into an Indian-Muslim eatery.

Fortunately, several patrons of ABC Bistro, a 23-hour restaurant at the junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 10 Geylang, managed to escape unhurt.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Geylang Road, in the direction of Kallang Road, at about 2pm on Sunday. The woman was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police added.

The Straits Times understands she had no visible injuries, but complained of giddiness.

A witness, who gave his name only as Mr Qiu, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao yesterday that he saw the car travelling along Geylang Road when it suddenly swerved into the eatery.

The car crashed into several tables and chairs, stopping just short of a wall.

Mr Qiu, who owns a mobile phone shop nearby, said a few passers-by tried to open the car door to save the woman, but realised that it was locked. The passers-by later borrowed a knife from a coffee shop next door and used it to break the rear window of the car.

About 20 people were at the eatery when the accident happened, ABC Bistro manager Kumar told Wanbao.

About 10 of them fled when the car came crashing.

The 30-year-old said: "Some customers were shocked and left before finishing their meals. Luckily, they had paid for their food already, otherwise our restaurant would suffer more losses."

The police are investigating the accident.