Car lands on its side after collision with taxi

An accident in the Central Business District between a taxi and a car yesterday morning resulted in both vehicles lodged in front of the AIA Tower, near Raffles Place MRT station, with the car flipped on its side.

The police said the taxi driver, a 62-year-old man, was conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its paramedics attended to the male car driver but he declined further medical help.

The Straits Times understands that injuries to both men were not serious.

The accident happened in Robinson Road at 10.05am, and photos of the aftermath quickly made the rounds online.

In a photo circulating on Facebook, a man is seen sitting on top of the car's left side after the vehicle turned onto its right side.

The taxi is seen with its airbags deployed.

The collision also caused some tiles from the building to be dislodged.

The police are investigating the accident.

Clement Yong