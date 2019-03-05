Car lands in pool in Geylang condo

A red car was found in the children's swimming pool of a condominium in Geylang on Sunday morning.

Photos on social media show the two front wheels of the Honda Shuttle half-submerged in the pool.

Another photo suggests that the car could have driven over several metres of a grass patch and onto a pedestrian path before entering the swimming pool.

The incident happened around 6.45am at Sims Green condominium in Lorong 27A Geylang, reported Lianhe Wanbao yesterday.

The Chinese-language evening daily said that it was a private-hire car that had driven into the condominium compound to pick up a passenger.

An eyewitness who did not want to be named told Wanbao that the driver appeared to be an elderly man who did not seem injured, only shocked.

The driver asked the condo-minium security guards for help and the car was towed away three hours later.

Some residents told Wanbao that the pool was closed after the incident.

Netizens were quick to give their take on it. Facebook user Ben Wee said that PHV, which stands for private-hire vehicle, could in this case stand for "Pool Hazard Vehicle".

Another user Hailey Lee said: "This is literally carpooling haha!"

In 2017, another driver drove his car into the swimming pool at SkyPark Residences, an executive condominium in Sembawang Crescent. And in 2013, a ComfortDelGro taxi was found in the swimming pool of a condominium in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Goh Yan Han