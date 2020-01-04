Car in accident on ECP catches fire and ends up in divider of expressway

SINGAPORE - A car ended up in the middle of the East Coast Parkway (ECP) in flames on Saturday morning (Jan 4) after it crashed into the road divider.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were assessed for injuries by its paramedics but refused its offer to take them to hospital.

The fire was put out by its officers using two water jets.

The accident happened on the expressway in the direction of Changi Airport, after the Bayshore exit. A video from a dashboard camera circulating online shows a car lodged in the shrubbery along the divider, with black smoke billowing from it.

At least three people can be seen taking shelter after the accident near the divider while another man looks on nearer the burning car.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.