Car hits 12-year-old Bukit View Sec student at zebra crossing, girl taken to hospital with injuries

SINGAPORE - A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a car knocked her down at a pedestrian crossing outside Bukit View Secondary School.

The accident took place at about 7.05am on April 16, at Bukit Batok Street 21 on the way to Bukit Batok Central, the police said.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the girl was conscious when she was taken to the National University Hospital.

In video footage put up on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the girl is seen running across a zebra crossing after a road traffic warden waves her through.

A white Honda Vezel sport utility vehicle then knocks her down and sends her flying just as she is about to reach the end of the crossing.

An eyewitness said teachers from the school rushed out to check on the girl, reported Shin Min Daily News on April 16.

The police said a 50-year-old male car driver is helping with investigations.

In 2024, there have been at least three incidents involving children.

On Jan 23, a four-year-old girl died on the spot when a car knocked her down near her home in River Valley. She was walking home from her pre-school with her two-year-old sister and maid.

A 40-year-old woman suspected of careless driving causing death was later arrested.

In the same month, a 12-year-old girl died after being hit by a van in Taman Jurong on Jan 30. The van driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.

On April 1, two Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) students, aged 12 and 13, were taken conscious to National University Hospital after an accident involving a lorry near their school in Buona Vista.

The Straits Times has contacted Bukit View Secondary and the Ministry of Education for more information.