Car goes up in flames in Rochor Canal Road, retired SAF regular tries to help put out blaze

SINGAPORE - Firemen put out a blaze that engulfed a car at a downtown road junction on Saturday afternoon (Feb 23).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at the junction of Syed Alwi Road and Rochor Canal Road at 3.50pm.

Two water jets were used to extinguish the fire, the SCDF said, adding that the fire involved the car's engine compartment.

No injuries were reported.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that a passer-by had tried to help extinguish the blaze, but was unable to.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Lim Puay Sia said that he had been driving past the site of the incident with his wife when he saw the car in flames.

The retired Singapore Armed Forces regular immediately pulled over and attempted to use a fire extinguisher he kept in the boot of his car to put out the fire.

"At first, it seemed like it was working. But even as I tried to put it out, the fire spread and got bigger," the 65-year-old said, adding that he was unsuccessful in putting out the fire.

Mr Lim, a member of Teck Ghee's Community Emergency and Engagement Committee, said he was the first to reach the scene.

He also said that police officers were trying to locate the driver.

"I was there for about 45 minutes, and the police were still looking for him," he said.

In video clips provided by Mr Lim to ST, SCDF and police officers can be seen at the scene with several SCDF vehicles.

Flames engulf the car, with clouds of smoke billowing from the vehicle. A fireman can be seen dousing the flames with water from a hose.

In one clip, a police officer can be seen asking members of the public to move away from the scene for their own safety.