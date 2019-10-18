Car-free weekend in Telok Ayer, civic district next week to feature temple tours, free health checks for pets

SINGAPORE - Car-free days will be back next weekend, with three days of activities featuring temple tours, microchipping services for pets and cycling themed games.

Roads in the Telok Ayer conservation area, civic district and central business district will be partially or fully closed for the activities from next Friday (Oct 25) to Sunday.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm on Friday, 5pm to 10.30pm on Saturday and 8am to noon on Sunday. It is organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

On Friday, the public can join guided tours at Thian Hock Keng temple and see demonstrations on how new furniture are made from old rattan chairs. The Singapore Yu Huang Gong will also be open for visits.

On Saturday, the public can attend a festival organised by the National Parks Board at the Esplanade Park, Connaught Drive and Empress Lawn. There will also be a kid's play zone with an outdoor ball pit and an inflatable play area.

Free pet health checks and microchipping services are also provided.

There will also be 120 booths lining the waterfront promenade in Queen Elizabeth Walk selling products such as plants, handicraft and treats for pets.

On Sunday, visitors can take part in cycling-themed games at a carnival. Shared bicycles will be available for rental. Cyclists can take part in a 5km heritage hunt while visitors can enjoy a 3km trail and a music performance at the Victoria Concert Hall Atriums.

"We hope that this initiative will encourage visitors to better appreciate how going car-lite can lead to a more vibrant and liveable city," said URA chief executive officer Lim Eng Hwee.

The first car-free Sunday was held in the civic district in February 2016 and it evolved into a three-day car-free weekend in 2018.

More information is available at www.ura.sg/carfreesundaysg.