Car-Free Sunday marks return with more than 1,000 visitors after 4-year absence

SINGAPORE - More than 1,000 people took to the roads around the city centre on March 17, which were closed off to vehicles in the morning for Car-Free Sunday.

Returning after a hiatus of more than four years, the event breathed life into the Civic District, with music, food and activities aplenty for visitors.

The streets were filled with cyclists, joggers, skaters and rollerbladers, as well as families that had come to enjoy the experience.

At St Andrew’s Road between the National Gallery Singapore and the Padang, there were tents and booths that featured an immersive installation about reimagining public spaces, educational games on active mobility and even a mass piloxing workout.

Along Esplanade Drive, visitors could try their hand at sports such as korfball and parkour, while staff from OCBC Bank gave out curry puffs and drinks to all OCBC Cycle participants and members of the public who followed its social media channels.

Mr Mahendra Adhinata, 29, was taking in the sights and sounds with his wife and child.

The IT engineer, who is originally from Indonesia, said this is the first time he has participated in the event in Singapore.

Said Mr Mahendra: “We have a car-free weekend every week back home in Indonesia, on our main street. It’s different, though, as in Indonesia, the streets would be lined with food stalls. Here, more people are exercising.”

Mr Mahendra, who saw the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) announcement on its Instagram page, said he wants to participate in the exercises if there are future editions.

“I hope Singapore can do this more often, maybe every week or every month,” he added.

Mrs Erica Lim, who works in human resources, was walking along St Andrews Road with her husband and two children, who were in prams. She said she used to take part in previous editions of Car-Free Sunday with her husband, and would bring her children to participate when they are older.

“This is much bigger than before and it also looks a lot more crowded. Usually the crowd would pretty much be gone by 9am or 10am,” the 38-year-old said.

Organised by LTA, Car-Free Sunday 2024 aims to create greater public awareness of the benefits of walking, cycling and taking public transport as sustainable ways to travel.