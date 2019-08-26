Car-free event at one-north this weekend to feature eco-friendly food trucks, outdoor movies

SINGAPORE - Car-free days at one-north business park are back this weekend, with two days of activities featuring Singapore's first eco-friendly food truck street, a drone-shooting arcade, outdoor movie screenings and virtual reality games.

The event, jointly organised by JTC Corporation and Urban Redevelopment Authority, is taking place on Friday (Aug 30) and Saturday. The event will run from 11am to 9pm on Friday, and from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday.

President Halimah Yacob will flag off a running and cycling event on Saturday in Portsdown Road.

Ayer Rajah Avenue, North Buona Vista Road and Portsdown Road will be fully or partially closed for the activities.

To support Singapore's "Year Towards Zero Waste" this year, the event will feature Singapore's first "Eco Food Truck Street" in Fusionopolis Way where participants will get to try out a range of eco-friendly foods in a car-free environment.

The line-up includes Creamy Shrooms Burger from VeganBurg, Artisanal Ice Cream from The Dark Gallery and Cold Compressed Juices.

Two free outdoor movie screenings will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings: Zootopia and Bumblebee.

More information is available at ura.sg/carfreesundaySG.