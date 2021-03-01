Car flips over on SLE, no serious injuries

SINGAPORE - A white SUV was seen flipped on its back on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) heading towards Woodlands on Monday (March 1).

At about 8.05am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a road accident before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit. SCDF officers assessed a man for minor injuries, who then declined to be taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that no other cars were involved in the accident.

The driver is understood to have lost control of the vehicle, which spun around before flipping over.

The car appears to have sustained damage to its front end, with bits of debris scattered on the road nearby.

There was also a small cordon on the road near Mandai at about 8.40am when the car was seen by an ST reader, and workmen surveying the site.