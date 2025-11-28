Car flips onto its side next to HDB block in Bedok, believed to have skidded

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A car is seen on its left side on a patch of grass near Block 514 Bedok North Avenue 2.

SINGAPORE – A car driven by a 2 3-year-old man toppled onto its side next to an HDB block in Bedok after it was believed to have skidded on the morning o f Nov 27.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at around 1 1am .

The incident occurred beside Bloc k 514 B edok North Avenue 2. Images circulating on social media show the car lying on its left side on a patch of grass near a short flight of stairs leading to the block, with several bystanders gathered around and a person in civilian attire appearing to reach into the car boot.

SCDF said two people were assessed for minor injuries, but both declined to be taken to hospital.

The car is believed to have skidded, the police said, adding that the driver is assisting with investigations.