Car flips after colliding with taxi in Serangoon Road, leaving two injured

SINGAPORE - A car flipped during an accident in Serangoon Road on Tuesday morning (July 31).

The police said they were informed of an accident involving a car and a taxi in Serangoon Road towards Upper Serangoon Road at 12.57am.

A 65-year-old taxi driver and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a photo shared on messaging app Telegram, a dark-coloured car is seen overturned in the second lane from the right, outside a motorcycle accessory shop.

The Straits Times understands that the accident happened after the car filtered into the lane that the taxi was travelling in.

The taxi collided into the car, causing it to flip. The car's driver was unharmed.

Police investigations are ongoing.