Car erupted in flames on road in Yishun on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - A car was engulfed in flames after an accident in Yishun on Tuesday, before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) put out the fire. No one was injured.

The incident was captured on video, showing the burning wreck on the rightmost lane of the road near the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Seletar West Link.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the vehicle fire at 5.35pm. The fire, which involved the engine compartment of the car, was extinguished using a water jet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times understands that the car was involved in an accident with another vehicle before the fire happened.

According to SCDF’s annual statistics report released in February, there has been a 31.6 per cent spike in vehicle fires in 2022 with 204 cases, up from 155 in 2021. The rise followed the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in 2022, with SCDF adding that the figure is similar to pre-pandemic levels. There were 195 vehicle fires in 2019.