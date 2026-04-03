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Car driver arrested after hit-and-run accident injuring motorcyclist in Serangoon

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The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 12.40am on April 3.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 12.40am on April 3.

PHOTOS: SGROAD BLOCKS/TELEGRAM

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – A 46-year-old car driver was arrested for drink driving following a hit-and-run accident in Serangoon in the early hours of April 3.

A motorcyclist, 38, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the accident, which occurred at the junction of Serangoon North Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at 12.40am on April 3.

The police said the car driver had left the scene before they arrived. They arrested him afterwards and investigations are ongoing.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident circulating online, a man can be seen lying on a road shoulder. A motorcycle can also be seen a few metres away.

Several road users, including a man in a white shirt and grey pants, appear to be rushing to help the man.

The man in the white shirt then walks away to get into a blue car, which is parked against the flow of traffic.

He then turns into a slip road and drives away, with the car bumping into the barricades along the way.

The front bumper of the car appears to be damaged, with the left headlight missing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.