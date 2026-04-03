Car driver arrested after hit-and-run accident injuring motorcyclist in Serangoon

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The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 12.40am on April 3.

SINGAPORE – A 46-year-old car driver was arrested for drink driving following a hit-and-run accident in Serangoon in the early hours of April 3.

A motorcyclist, 38, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the accident, which occurred at the junction of Serangoon North Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at 12.40am on April 3.

The police said the car driver had left the scene before they arrived. They arrested him afterwards and investigations are ongoing.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident circulating online, a man can be seen lying on a road shoulder. A motorcycle can also be seen a few metres away.

Several road users, including a man in a white shirt and grey pants, appear to be rushing to help the man.

The man in the white shirt then walks away to get into a blue car, which is parked against the flow of traffic.

He then turns into a slip road and drives away, with the car bumping into the barricades along the way.

The front bumper of the car appears to be damaged, with the left headlight missing.