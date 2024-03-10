Car crashes into tree-pruning lorry on CTE, then tipper truck rams into car; 3 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – A car that had come to a stop after crashing into a lorry involved in tree-pruning works later got hit by a tipper truck on the Central Expressway (CTE).

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and two lorries on the CTE at 3.50pm on March 10.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old man, as well as his two passengers, aged 56 and 30, were taken to hospital.

In a video put up on Facebook group Complaints Singapore, the tipper truck can be seen travelling in the third lane on the CTE.

The truck then hits a car that had come to a stop after colliding into the side of another truck being used to prune trees. The tree-pruning truck took up part of the leftmost lane and expressway shoulder.

The truck involved in the tree pruning come under the National Parks Board (NParks). None of the workers were injured, an NParks spokesman said.