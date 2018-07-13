Car crashes into traffic light, falling pole hits second car

SINGAPORE - A car crashed headfirst into a traffic light pole on Friday morning (July 13) at the junction of Upper Bukit Timah Road and Gombak Drive, causing it to come crashing down - on a second car.

In a video posted on Facebook, the first car is seen driving straight toward the centre island dividing the road, hitting the traffic light situated there.

The traffic light falls down on the other side of the divider, hitting the second car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Straits Times understands that the second car had only minor dents and scratches.

No injuries were reported.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 7.17am.

Police investigations are ongoing.